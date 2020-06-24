Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6950 Glenheights - house.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6950 Glenheights - house
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6950 Glenheights - house
6950 Glenheights Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6950 Glenheights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4722403)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have any available units?
6950 Glenheights - house doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6950 Glenheights - house currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Glenheights - house is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Glenheights - house pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house offer parking?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not offer parking.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have a pool?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have accessible units?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6950 Glenheights - house have units with air conditioning?
No, 6950 Glenheights - house does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland