Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE
6911 Eastbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6911 Eastbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
