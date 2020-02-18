All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:07 AM

6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor

6903 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

6903 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - 1st floor apartment, water included
Multi-Family Townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have any available units?
6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 6903 Reisterstown Road, 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.

