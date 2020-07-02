All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

6828 BOSTON AVENUE

6828 Boston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Boston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Graceland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom Rowhome in Dundalk. Freshly painted... wood floors throughout. Large lower level familyroom. Deck and rear parking pad. Must show proof of renters insurance prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have any available units?
6828 BOSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 6828 BOSTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 BOSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6828 BOSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 BOSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

