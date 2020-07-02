Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6828 BOSTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6828 BOSTON AVENUE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6828 BOSTON AVENUE
6828 Boston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6828 Boston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Graceland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom Rowhome in Dundalk. Freshly painted... wood floors throughout. Large lower level familyroom. Deck and rear parking pad. Must show proof of renters insurance prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have any available units?
6828 BOSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 6828 BOSTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6828 BOSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6828 BOSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 BOSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 BOSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 BOSTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland