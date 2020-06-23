Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2
6607 Gary Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6607 Gary Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
O'Donnell Heights
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
6607 Gary Avenue, 2nd floor - Property Id: 92806
1 bdrm, 1bath
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92806
Property Id 92806
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4601678)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have any available units?
6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have?
Some of 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Gary Avenue Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland