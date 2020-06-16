Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6604 HARFORD ROAD
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6604 HARFORD ROAD
6604 Harford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
6604 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bdrm 2nd floor apartment. Includes heat! off street parking, minutes from Morgan State and Towson Universities. Steps away from mass transit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
6604 HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6604 HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6604 HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6604 HARFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 HARFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
