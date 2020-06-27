All apartments in Baltimore
654 E 35th St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

654 E 35th St

654 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

654 East 35th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome with Den in Waverly

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Eat in Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Large Rooms
-Washer & Dryer
-Skylight on Top Level
-Ceiling Fans
-Fenced in Yard
-Quiet Block
-Section 8 Approved

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 E 35th St have any available units?
654 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 E 35th St have?
Some of 654 E 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
654 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 654 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 654 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 654 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 654 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 E 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 654 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 654 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 654 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 654 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
