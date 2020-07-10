6519 Baltimore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222 Saint Helena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large eat in kitchen with separate dining room. Laundry on main level. New paint, carpet and laminate floors throughout, Large fully fenced yard with shed. READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.