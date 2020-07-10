All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE

6519 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6519 Baltimore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large eat in kitchen with separate dining room. Laundry on main level. New paint, carpet and laminate floors throughout, Large fully fenced yard with shed. READY TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland