6519 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

Single family home offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large eat in kitchen with separate dining room. Laundry on main level. New paint, carpet and laminate floors throughout, Large fully fenced yard with shed. READY TO MOVE IN.