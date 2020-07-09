Rent Calculator
6502 Park Heights Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
6502 Park Heights Avenue
6502 Park Heights Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
6502 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a1141a075 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have any available units?
6502 Park Heights Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6502 Park Heights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Park Heights Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Park Heights Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue offer parking?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have a pool?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 Park Heights Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6502 Park Heights Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
