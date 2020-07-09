Beautiful Apartment Home!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and carpeting throughout!!! Washer and Dryer in unit. Private Parking lot in the back. Pet Friendly!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have any available units?
6422 Park Heights Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have?
Some of 6422 Park Heights Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Park Heights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Park Heights Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Park Heights Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 Park Heights Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Park Heights Avenue offers parking.
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6422 Park Heights Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have a pool?
No, 6422 Park Heights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6422 Park Heights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Park Heights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Park Heights Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
