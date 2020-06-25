Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
6412 EVERALL AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM
6412 EVERALL AVENUE
6412 Everall Avenue
·
Location
6412 Everall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely maintained, 2 bedroom apartment, private owner, remodeled kitchen, bathroom, with washer and dryer in unit. Quiet street with off street parking close to everything will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have any available units?
6412 EVERALL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6412 EVERALL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6412 EVERALL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 EVERALL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 EVERALL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 EVERALL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
