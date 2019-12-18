Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6408 BROOK AVE #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6408 BROOK AVE #C
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6408 BROOK AVE #C
6408 Brook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6408 Brook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2nd floor apartment Hardwood floors, High Ceilings, off street parking. Rent included Hot water & Heat. Conveniently located near Towson & White Marsh and 695.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have any available units?
6408 BROOK AVE #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have?
Some of 6408 BROOK AVE #C's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6408 BROOK AVE #C currently offering any rent specials?
6408 BROOK AVE #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 BROOK AVE #C pet-friendly?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C offer parking?
Yes, 6408 BROOK AVE #C offers parking.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have a pool?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have a pool.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have accessible units?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland