Baltimore, MD
6408 BROOK AVE #C
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

6408 BROOK AVE #C

6408 Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Brook Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2nd floor apartment Hardwood floors, High Ceilings, off street parking. Rent included Hot water & Heat. Conveniently located near Towson & White Marsh and 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have any available units?
6408 BROOK AVE #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have?
Some of 6408 BROOK AVE #C's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 BROOK AVE #C currently offering any rent specials?
6408 BROOK AVE #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 BROOK AVE #C pet-friendly?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C offer parking?
Yes, 6408 BROOK AVE #C offers parking.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have a pool?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have a pool.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have accessible units?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 BROOK AVE #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 BROOK AVE #C does not have units with dishwashers.
