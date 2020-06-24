6401 Clearspring

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

4 bedroom, 2 bath house w/parking, patio, finished basement (Baltimore City)



We have a detached single house coming available soon. Especially ideal for roommates since all utilities included.



This spacious furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning, finished basement, patio, fenced yard, off street parking for 4 small cars, washer, dryer, & dishwasher.



Its conveniently located on the northern tip of Baltimore City, only two blocks to the Baltimore County line at York Road and Walker Avenue in Lake Walker



All utilities included in the rent: gas, electricity, water, high speed internet, and cable. Yard maintenance included as well (however, tenants responsible for snow/ice removal).



Sorry, no smoking. Sorry, no pets.



Sorry: no house parties.



Maximum occupancy for non-related residents: 4



Convenient to Towson, Loyola, Morgan, Goucher, and other local colleges and universities.