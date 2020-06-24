All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

6401 Clearspring

6401 Clearspring Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Clearspring Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosebank

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
4 bedroom, 2 bath house w/parking, patio, finished basement (Baltimore City)

We have a detached single house coming available soon. Especially ideal for roommates since all utilities included.

This spacious furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central heat and air conditioning, finished basement, patio, fenced yard, off street parking for 4 small cars, washer, dryer, & dishwasher.

Its conveniently located on the northern tip of Baltimore City, only two blocks to the Baltimore County line at York Road and Walker Avenue in Lake Walker

All utilities included in the rent: gas, electricity, water, high speed internet, and cable. Yard maintenance included as well (however, tenants responsible for snow/ice removal).

Sorry, no smoking. Sorry, no pets.

Sorry: no house parties.

Maximum occupancy for non-related residents: 4

Convenient to Towson, Loyola, Morgan, Goucher, and other local colleges and universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Clearspring have any available units?
6401 Clearspring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Clearspring have?
Some of 6401 Clearspring's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Clearspring currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Clearspring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Clearspring pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Clearspring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6401 Clearspring offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Clearspring offers parking.
Does 6401 Clearspring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Clearspring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Clearspring have a pool?
No, 6401 Clearspring does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Clearspring have accessible units?
No, 6401 Clearspring does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Clearspring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Clearspring has units with dishwashers.
