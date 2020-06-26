Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
640 Dumbarton Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
640 Dumbarton Avenue
640 Dumbarton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
See all
Location
640 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath row house, amenities include hardwood floors, washer/dryer and central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have any available units?
640 Dumbarton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have?
Some of 640 Dumbarton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 640 Dumbarton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
640 Dumbarton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Dumbarton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Dumbarton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue offer parking?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Dumbarton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have a pool?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
