All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 640 Dumbarton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
640 Dumbarton Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

640 Dumbarton Avenue

640 Dumbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

640 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath row house, amenities include hardwood floors, washer/dryer and central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have any available units?
640 Dumbarton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have?
Some of 640 Dumbarton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Dumbarton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
640 Dumbarton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Dumbarton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Dumbarton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue offer parking?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Dumbarton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have a pool?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Dumbarton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Dumbarton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland