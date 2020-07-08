Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 637 PACA STREET.
Baltimore, MD
/
637 PACA STREET
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
637 PACA STREET
637 N Paca St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
637 N Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
GREAT LOCATION WALK TO HARBOR.BEAMED CEILINGS ,ENCLOSED COURTYARD WITH PATIO. CITY LIVING AT ITS BEST,OWNER WILL ALSO RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY!RECENTLY RENOVATED.GOURMET KITCHEN,FACES PARK,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 PACA STREET have any available units?
637 PACA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 637 PACA STREET have?
Some of 637 PACA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 637 PACA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
637 PACA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 PACA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 637 PACA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 637 PACA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 637 PACA STREET offers parking.
Does 637 PACA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 PACA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 PACA STREET have a pool?
No, 637 PACA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 637 PACA STREET have accessible units?
No, 637 PACA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 637 PACA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 PACA STREET has units with dishwashers.
