Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 635 Portland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
635 Portland St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
635 Portland St
635 Portland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
635 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location. 1 block off Pratt St. ! Block from UMAB, Pickles Pub, Camden Yards & The Babe Ruth Museum.
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Double Decks
-Washer & Dryer
-Close to many city attractions!
(RLNE4383155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 Portland St have any available units?
635 Portland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 635 Portland St have?
Some of 635 Portland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 635 Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
635 Portland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Portland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Portland St is pet friendly.
Does 635 Portland St offer parking?
No, 635 Portland St does not offer parking.
Does 635 Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Portland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Portland St have a pool?
No, 635 Portland St does not have a pool.
Does 635 Portland St have accessible units?
No, 635 Portland St does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Portland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Portland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland