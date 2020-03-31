Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B
635 Colorado Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
635 Colorado Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tranquil 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Roland Park
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Sunroom off of living room
-Extra Storage
-Washer & Dryer on site
-Quiet neighborhood
(RLNE5136056)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have any available units?
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have?
Some of 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B is pet friendly.
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B offer parking?
No, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B does not offer parking.
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland