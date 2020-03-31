All apartments in Baltimore
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B
635 Colorado Ave Unit 2B

635 Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
635 Colorado Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tranquil 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Roland Park

-Hardwood Floors
-Sunroom off of living room
-Extra Storage
-Washer & Dryer on site
-Quiet neighborhood

(RLNE5136056)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

