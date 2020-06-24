Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
633 South Patterson Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
633 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Comfortable one bedroom with bath 1st floor apartment. Exposed brick , washer/dryer. Large courtyard to share. Just blocks from Boston St
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
