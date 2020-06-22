633 S BELNORD AVENUE

633 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath TH with Large Rear Patio Located in Historic Canton. Just a Block from Patterson Park, and Walking distance to the Restaurants in Canton Square, Shopping at Canton Crossing, Canton Waterfront Park, and Much More!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
