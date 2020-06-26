All apartments in Baltimore
631 S BELNORD AVE

631 South Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful rehabbed on quiet tree lined street in Canton. Two bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Upstairs bath has soaking tub with separate shower. Finished basement and wonderful rooftop deck with incredible views of the city. Available as of September 1..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 S BELNORD AVE have any available units?
631 S BELNORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 S BELNORD AVE have?
Some of 631 S BELNORD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 S BELNORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
631 S BELNORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 S BELNORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 631 S BELNORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 631 S BELNORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 631 S BELNORD AVE offers parking.
Does 631 S BELNORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 S BELNORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 S BELNORD AVE have a pool?
No, 631 S BELNORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 631 S BELNORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 631 S BELNORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 S BELNORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 S BELNORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
