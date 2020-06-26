631 S BELNORD AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful rehabbed on quiet tree lined street in Canton. Two bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Upstairs bath has soaking tub with separate shower. Finished basement and wonderful rooftop deck with incredible views of the city. Available as of September 1..