First floor apartment in this conveniently located townhome in Greektown, minutes from Canton square, schools ,restaurants, stores, Patterson park, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Hurry, to make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 RAPPOLLA STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
Is 629 RAPPOLLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
629 RAPPOLLA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.