All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 628 E 37TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
628 E 37TH STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

628 E 37TH STREET

628 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 East 37th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 E 37TH STREET have any available units?
628 E 37TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 628 E 37TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 E 37TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E 37TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET offer parking?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET have a pool?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 E 37TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 E 37TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland