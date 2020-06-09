All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 S BELNORD AVE

627 South Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of Canton! This is city living at it's finest. Landlord willing to do a 6 month lease. Make this your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have any available units?
627 S BELNORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 627 S BELNORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
627 S BELNORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 S BELNORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 627 S BELNORD AVE offers parking.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have a pool?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
