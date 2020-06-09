Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
627 S BELNORD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
627 S BELNORD AVE
627 South Belnord Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
627 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of Canton! This is city living at it's finest. Landlord willing to do a 6 month lease. Make this your next home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have any available units?
627 S BELNORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 627 S BELNORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
627 S BELNORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 S BELNORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 627 S BELNORD AVE offers parking.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have a pool?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 S BELNORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 S BELNORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
