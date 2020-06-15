626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH

Amenities

Direct waterfront fully furnished Pier Home with over 3,000 square feet of luxury living spread out on five levels. This architectural wonder is located directly on a pier behind the private gates at Ponte Villas South offering unmatched privacy and security. Short-term 6 month lease term only. Central Inner Harbor location close to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Inner Harbor & Federal Hill attractions. Exquisite finishes include a five level elevator, gas cooking, gas fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The fourth level family room can be easily converted into a third bedroom. The rooftop terrace features panoramic water & city skyline views. Parking for two vehicles is provided for within the attached two car garage. Community amenities include 24/7 security, a private guest parking garage, outdoor pool, private fitness center, concierge services and multiple restaurants. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore. Monthly HOA/Condominium fee, parking for two vehicles, fitness center membership and outdoor pool all included with monthly rent.