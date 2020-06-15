All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH

626 Ponte Villas S · No Longer Available
Location

626 Ponte Villas S, Baltimore, MD 21230
Inner Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Direct waterfront fully furnished Pier Home with over 3,000 square feet of luxury living spread out on five levels. This architectural wonder is located directly on a pier behind the private gates at Ponte Villas South offering unmatched privacy and security. Short-term 6 month lease term only. Central Inner Harbor location close to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Inner Harbor & Federal Hill attractions. Exquisite finishes include a five level elevator, gas cooking, gas fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The fourth level family room can be easily converted into a third bedroom. The rooftop terrace features panoramic water & city skyline views. Parking for two vehicles is provided for within the attached two car garage. Community amenities include 24/7 security, a private guest parking garage, outdoor pool, private fitness center, concierge services and multiple restaurants. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore. Monthly HOA/Condominium fee, parking for two vehicles, fitness center membership and outdoor pool all included with monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have any available units?
626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have?
Some of 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH pet-friendly?
No, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH offer parking?
Yes, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH offers parking.
Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have a pool?
Yes, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH has a pool.
Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have accessible units?
No, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 PONTE VILLAS SOUTH has units with dishwashers.
