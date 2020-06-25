Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
626 ALLENDALE STREET
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
626 ALLENDALE STREET
626 Allendale Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
626 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have any available units?
626 ALLENDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 626 ALLENDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
626 ALLENDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 ALLENDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 ALLENDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 ALLENDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
