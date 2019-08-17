All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

622 S PORT STREET

622 South Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Super Charming Canton Row House for Rent and/or for sale. Wood Floors, Exposed Brick, 2 Fireplaces, Open Stair Case, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Bonus Nook, Loft, Finished basement, Patio and an amazing location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 S PORT STREET have any available units?
622 S PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 S PORT STREET have?
Some of 622 S PORT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 S PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
622 S PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 S PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 622 S PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 622 S PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 622 S PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 622 S PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 S PORT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 S PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 622 S PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 622 S PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 622 S PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 622 S PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 S PORT STREET has units with dishwashers.
