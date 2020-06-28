All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

622 Parkwyrth Ave

622 Parkwyrth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 Parkwyrth Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 br, 2 bath house with balcony for $1,750 a month!! - Schedule a visit to see this beautiful completely renovated home in the 21218 neighborhood. This beauty has an open floor plan on the 1st floor with granite counter top and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, nice size back yard with balcony attached, finished basement with a full bathroom and bedrooms & bath on the top floor. Call to make an appointment today!

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (443)725-6204
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5120239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have any available units?
622 Parkwyrth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have?
Some of 622 Parkwyrth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Parkwyrth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
622 Parkwyrth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Parkwyrth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave offer parking?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have a pool?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have accessible units?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Parkwyrth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Parkwyrth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
