All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 621 S HANOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
621 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

621 S HANOVER STREET

621 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

621 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
621 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 621 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
621 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 621 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland