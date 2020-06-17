All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

6208 Gist Ave # 3

6208 Gist Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6208 Gist Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Price includes utilities in monthly rent Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5433342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have any available units?
6208 Gist Ave # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have?
Some of 6208 Gist Ave # 3's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Gist Ave # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Gist Ave # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Gist Ave # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 offers parking.
Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have a pool?
No, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have accessible units?
No, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Gist Ave # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Gist Ave # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

