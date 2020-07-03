Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM
6202 Chinquapin Parkway
6202 Chinquapin Pkwy
No Longer Available
Location
6202 Chinquapin Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in East Baltimore
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have any available units?
6202 Chinquapin Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6202 Chinquapin Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Chinquapin Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Chinquapin Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway offer parking?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have a pool?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
