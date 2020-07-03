All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6202 Chinquapin Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6202 Chinquapin Parkway
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

6202 Chinquapin Parkway

6202 Chinquapin Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6202 Chinquapin Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in East Baltimore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have any available units?
6202 Chinquapin Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6202 Chinquapin Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Chinquapin Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Chinquapin Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway offer parking?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have a pool?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Chinquapin Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 Chinquapin Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland