All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

620 N LUZERNE AVENUE

620 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
VCT Flooring, Must see! Close to John Hopkins and Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland