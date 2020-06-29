Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE
620 North Luzerne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
620 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
VCT Flooring, Must see! Close to John Hopkins and Shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
620 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
