Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 N Decker Ave
620 North Decker Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
620 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Recently renovated city row home in the Ellwood Park-Monument Neighborhood. It has fenced back yard with a privacy fence and new appliances and new carpet/freshly painted.
We welcome Section 8 Vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 N Decker Ave have any available units?
620 N Decker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 620 N Decker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 N Decker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N Decker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 620 N Decker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 620 N Decker Ave offer parking?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 N Decker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N Decker Ave have a pool?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 620 N Decker Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N Decker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 N Decker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 N Decker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
