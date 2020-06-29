618 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205 McElderry Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with den in East Baltimore, finished basement, back porch, updated bathroom, eat in kitchen with exposed brick featured wall. Large living area great for entertaining. Vouchers welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 N BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
618 N BELNORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 618 N BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
618 N BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.