618 N BELNORD AVENUE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

618 N BELNORD AVENUE

618 North Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

618 North Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with den in East Baltimore, finished basement, back porch, updated bathroom, eat in kitchen with exposed brick featured wall. Large living area great for entertaining. Vouchers welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

