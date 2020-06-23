Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 616 E Jeffrey St.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
616 E Jeffrey St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
616 E Jeffrey St
616 East Jeffrey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
616 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath $1100 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4775066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 E Jeffrey St have any available units?
616 E Jeffrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 E Jeffrey St have?
Some of 616 E Jeffrey St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 E Jeffrey St currently offering any rent specials?
616 E Jeffrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E Jeffrey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E Jeffrey St is pet friendly.
Does 616 E Jeffrey St offer parking?
Yes, 616 E Jeffrey St offers parking.
Does 616 E Jeffrey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 E Jeffrey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E Jeffrey St have a pool?
No, 616 E Jeffrey St does not have a pool.
Does 616 E Jeffrey St have accessible units?
No, 616 E Jeffrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E Jeffrey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E Jeffrey St does not have units with dishwashers.
