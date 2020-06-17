615 W 33RD ST

615 West 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21211 Wyman Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
New renovation in Hampdenw/ high end features. Three bed, three full bath with Parking pad. Backs to park. Great location- walk to The Avenue, JHU Homewood campus.Backs to park, Remington Row. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
