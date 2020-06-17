All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

615 W 33RD ST

615 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 West 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New renovation in Hampdenw/ high end features. Three bed, three full bath with Parking pad. Backs to park. Great location- walk to The Avenue, JHU Homewood campus.Backs to park, Remington Row. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 W 33RD ST have any available units?
615 W 33RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 615 W 33RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
615 W 33RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 W 33RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 615 W 33RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 615 W 33RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 615 W 33RD ST offers parking.
Does 615 W 33RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 W 33RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 W 33RD ST have a pool?
No, 615 W 33RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 615 W 33RD ST have accessible units?
No, 615 W 33RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 615 W 33RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 W 33RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 W 33RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 W 33RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
