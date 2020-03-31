Property Highlights -Private Parking -Private Courtyard -Balcony off of Living Room -Spacious Rooms -Lots of Closet Space -Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants -Walking Distance to St. Marys Park -Close to Downtown
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 Jasper St have any available units?
615 Jasper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Jasper St have?
Some of 615 Jasper St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Jasper St currently offering any rent specials?
615 Jasper St is not currently offering any rent specials.