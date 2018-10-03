All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

6145 Parkway Dr

6145 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6145 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom end unit Townhouse
Homeowner Community
A/C
Harwood Floors
Ceiling Fans
All new Appliances
So Much More!!!

(RLNE4941510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 Parkway Dr have any available units?
6145 Parkway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 Parkway Dr have?
Some of 6145 Parkway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 Parkway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6145 Parkway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 Parkway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6145 Parkway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6145 Parkway Dr offer parking?
No, 6145 Parkway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6145 Parkway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 Parkway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 Parkway Dr have a pool?
No, 6145 Parkway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6145 Parkway Dr have accessible units?
No, 6145 Parkway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 Parkway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 Parkway Dr has units with dishwashers.
