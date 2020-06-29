All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
613 S Patterson Park Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

613 S Patterson Park Ave

613 South Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

613 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
613 S Patterson Park Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Baltimore - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Pets allowed. $300 pet deposit.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura
Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5511375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

