613 S Patterson Park Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Baltimore - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Pets allowed. $300 pet deposit.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*

*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

__________________________________________________________________

Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:

En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador

http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7



Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".



Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.

Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*

*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.

Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5511375)