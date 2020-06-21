All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 EDGEWOOD STREET

612 N Edgewood St · No Longer Available
Location

612 N Edgewood St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice and spacious updated 5BR Townhome ready for occupancy. Fully finished basement, freshly painted, main level hardwood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and more. All voucher holders come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

