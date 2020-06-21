Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 612 EDGEWOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
612 EDGEWOOD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 EDGEWOOD STREET
612 N Edgewood St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
612 N Edgewood St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice and spacious updated 5BR Townhome ready for occupancy. Fully finished basement, freshly painted, main level hardwood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and more. All voucher holders come and see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
612 EDGEWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 612 EDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 612 EDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
612 EDGEWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 EDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 612 EDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 EDGEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland