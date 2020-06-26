All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6118 EVERALL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6118 EVERALL AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM

6118 EVERALL AVENUE

6118 Everall Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6118 Everall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to a fully renovated 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home on .55 acres. The home is located at the end of an extended driveway. You pass a multi carport building with a workshop above to get to the home. After parking in the attached carport, You enter the renovated kitchen with tile floors,new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.There is a master bedroom on the main level with a full bath that features new toilet, vanity and a tiled shower. Freshly refinish hardwood floors in the dining room and double living room. Bonus!! there is a elevated sitting porch off the double living room. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Another full tiled bath with a new vanity and toilet. Going down to the basement you step into a spacious family room that opens out to a covered porch. On the other side of the steps is an additional room that could be a study,office,play area or possibly another bedroom. Come and see your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have any available units?
6118 EVERALL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have?
Some of 6118 EVERALL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 EVERALL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6118 EVERALL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 EVERALL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 EVERALL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 EVERALL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland