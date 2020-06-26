6118 EVERALL AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to a fully renovated 4/5 bedroom, 3 full bath single family home on .55 acres. The home is located at the end of an extended driveway. You pass a multi carport building with a workshop above to get to the home. After parking in the attached carport, You enter the renovated kitchen with tile floors,new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.There is a master bedroom on the main level with a full bath that features new toilet, vanity and a tiled shower. Freshly refinish hardwood floors in the dining room and double living room. Bonus!! there is a elevated sitting porch off the double living room. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Another full tiled bath with a new vanity and toilet. Going down to the basement you step into a spacious family room that opens out to a covered porch. On the other side of the steps is an additional room that could be a study,office,play area or possibly another bedroom. Come and see your next home.