All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 611 CHARLES STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
611 CHARLES STREET S
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

611 CHARLES STREET S

611 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Otterbein
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

611 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
yoga
A 5 minute walk to Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium,Inner Harbor, University of Maryland, and Federal Hill. Luxury apartments with every amenity that you can think of!Amenities include: media lounge and cafe, entertainment area, gym with top of the line equipment and weight lifting, gated parking with controlled building access, resort style pool and courtyard, package locker system with 24 hour access, virtual game simulator for sports and other games, outdoor lounge area, open concept work space with complimentary wifi, pet washing room, yoga and spin room, work station booths, club house with billiard table, 24 hour concierge and 24 hour security. Banner Hill truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 CHARLES STREET S have any available units?
611 CHARLES STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 CHARLES STREET S have?
Some of 611 CHARLES STREET S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 CHARLES STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
611 CHARLES STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 CHARLES STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 CHARLES STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 611 CHARLES STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 611 CHARLES STREET S offers parking.
Does 611 CHARLES STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 CHARLES STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 CHARLES STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 611 CHARLES STREET S has a pool.
Does 611 CHARLES STREET S have accessible units?
No, 611 CHARLES STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 611 CHARLES STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 CHARLES STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland