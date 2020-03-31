611 CHARLES STREET S

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table internet access yoga

A 5 minute walk to Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium,Inner Harbor, University of Maryland, and Federal Hill. Luxury apartments with every amenity that you can think of!Amenities include: media lounge and cafe, entertainment area, gym with top of the line equipment and weight lifting, gated parking with controlled building access, resort style pool and courtyard, package locker system with 24 hour access, virtual game simulator for sports and other games, outdoor lounge area, open concept work space with complimentary wifi, pet washing room, yoga and spin room, work station booths, club house with billiard table, 24 hour concierge and 24 hour security. Banner Hill truly has it all!