610 N Lakewood Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
1 of 13
610 N Lakewood Ave
610 North Lakewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
610 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome East Baltimore
Property Highlights
-New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Large Basement
-Private Backyard
-Walking Distance to Public Transit & Local Shops
(RLNE5357959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have any available units?
610 N Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 610 N Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
610 N Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 N Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 N Lakewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 N Lakewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 N Lakewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
