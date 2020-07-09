All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

Location

610 Arsan Ave, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have any available units?
610 Arsan Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have?
Some of 610 Arsan Ave - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Arsan Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
610 Arsan Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Arsan Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Arsan Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Arsan Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

