Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
608 North Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
608 North Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Carpet, Tile and Finished Basement! A must see, close to Johns Hopkins Hospital and Shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland