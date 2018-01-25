All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE

608 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 North Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Carpet, Tile and Finished Basement! A must see, close to Johns Hopkins Hospital and Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 N HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland