Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6063 Harford Rd
6063 Harford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6063 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This is a 2 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and full bathroom. It does not have a living room.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Large rooms
- Convenient Location
- Patio off Kitchen
Available NOW!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4734241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6063 Harford Rd have any available units?
6063 Harford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6063 Harford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Harford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Harford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Harford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Harford Rd offer parking?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have a pool?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have accessible units?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
