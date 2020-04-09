All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6063 Harford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6063 Harford Rd
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

6063 Harford Rd

6063 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6063 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This is a 2 bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and full bathroom. It does not have a living room.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Large rooms
- Convenient Location
- Patio off Kitchen

Available NOW!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4734241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 Harford Rd have any available units?
6063 Harford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6063 Harford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Harford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Harford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Harford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Harford Rd offer parking?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have a pool?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have accessible units?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6063 Harford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6063 Harford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland