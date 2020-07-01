Rent Calculator
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
606 N Edgewood St
606 Edgewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
606 Edgewood Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
-Call/text Mr Sidney for showing at (410) 925-3450 anytime Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and call/text Sabrina at (443) 272-5962 anytime 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5214806)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 N Edgewood St have any available units?
606 N Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 606 N Edgewood St have?
Some of 606 N Edgewood St's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 N Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
606 N Edgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N Edgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 N Edgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 606 N Edgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 606 N Edgewood St offers parking.
Does 606 N Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 N Edgewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 606 N Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 606 N Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 606 N Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 N Edgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
