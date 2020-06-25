Rent Calculator
603 ARCHER STREET
603 ARCHER STREET
603 Archer Street
Location
603 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1.5 bath house located off Pigtown Main Street. walking distance to UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 ARCHER STREET have any available units?
603 ARCHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 603 ARCHER STREET have?
Some of 603 ARCHER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 ARCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
603 ARCHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 ARCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 603 ARCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 603 ARCHER STREET offer parking?
No, 603 ARCHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 603 ARCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 ARCHER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 ARCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 603 ARCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 603 ARCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 603 ARCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 603 ARCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 ARCHER STREET has units with dishwashers.
