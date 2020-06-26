All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6023 FALKIRK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6023 FALKIRK ROAD
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

6023 FALKIRK ROAD

6023 Falkirk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6023 Falkirk Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
PERFECT BASEMENT APT W/ PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND PRIVATE FULL BATH IN HIGHLY SOUGHT NEIGHBORHOOD. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE, AND INTERNET). REAR PARKING PAD. SHARED KITCHEN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have any available units?
6023 FALKIRK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6023 FALKIRK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6023 FALKIRK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 FALKIRK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland