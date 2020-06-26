Rent Calculator
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 12
6023 FALKIRK ROAD
6023 Falkirk Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6023 Falkirk Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
PERFECT BASEMENT APT W/ PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND PRIVATE FULL BATH IN HIGHLY SOUGHT NEIGHBORHOOD. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE, AND INTERNET). REAR PARKING PAD. SHARED KITCHEN
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have any available units?
6023 FALKIRK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6023 FALKIRK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6023 FALKIRK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 FALKIRK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6023 FALKIRK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6023 FALKIRK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
