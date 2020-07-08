602 S Rose St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Canton Townhome! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom Canton townhome just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and attractions! Welcoming living area offers wood flooring throughout leading to a modern kitchen that comes fully equipped with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tons of storage! Well-maintained rear patio is the perfect place to relax or entertain conveniently located just off the kitchen. Spacious upper level has an ample bedroom and huge spa bath with soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate glass shower while a lofty 3rd level includes 2 additional bedrooms! Finished lower level provides added storage or living space along with an bonus full bath and full size washer/dryer! High ceilings, neutral paint, and tons of natural light throughout!



2 Minute walk to Patterson Park

5 Minutes to the Shops at Canton Crossing

6 Minutes to Fells Point shopping, and restaurants



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



