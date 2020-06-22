All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6017 ARIZONA AVENUE

6017 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6017 Arizona Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedonia

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated home includes spacious bedrooms, two full baths, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, central A/C, parking, laundry and more! Vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have any available units?
6017 ARIZONA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6017 ARIZONA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6017 ARIZONA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
